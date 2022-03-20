Xavi drops possible hint over Lionel Messi Barcelona transfer return

Barcelona manager Xavi has dropped a possible hint over re-signing Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish tactician has made it clear that Messi is always welcome at Barca, though he admitted he can’t speak too much about a player from another club.

Messi made the surprise move from Barcelona to PSG last summer, with the Argentina international bidding the Catalan giants an emotional farewell after a slightly bizarre situation in which they were unable to afford to give him a new contract.

Since joining PSG, Messi hasn’t really looked the same player, and it perhaps wouldn’t be too surprising if he were already a bit homesick and having regrets over leaving the Nou Camp.

Lionel Messi in action for PSG

There’s bound to be plenty of speculation about Messi potentially returning to Barcelona, and Xavi will surely have fuelled that speculation with his latest comments on the player, as quoted by Marca.

When asked if Messi would be welcomed back at the club, Xavi said: “He is the best in history and he’ll always be welcome at Barcelona.

“As long as I’m coach, it doesn’t matter if he wants to come here every day. I think we owe him a huge amount.

“He has a contract with PSG and there is little we can say. Like whether he wants to come here every day to watch the training sessions and talk to the coach. What he has given us is priceless.”

