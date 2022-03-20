Barcelona are reportedly interested in a potential free transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international will be out of contract at Old Trafford this summer, and Barcelona have supposedly informed his agent Mino Raiola that they plan to make an offer for him, according to the Daily Star.

Pogba has had a difficult time since joining Man Utd from Juventus back in 2016, failing to live up to high expectations of him, and often making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It makes sense, however, that big clubs still admire Pogba, who clearly has great natural talent, and who could flourish in a different team, with many other big names also struggling to hit form at United in recent years, despite then going on to perform well elsewhere.

The Daily Star also note that Paris Saint-Germain could move for Pogba, but it seems Barca’s new Spotify sponsorship deal could help them afford a big name like Pogba.

The 29-year-old could be a good fit for Xavi’s style of play at the Nou Camp, and could follow in the footsteps of players like Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Memphis Depay in re-launching their careers after struggling with the Red Devils.