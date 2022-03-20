Euro giants inform Manchester United star’s agent about incoming transfer offer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Barcelona are reportedly interested in a potential free transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international will be out of contract at Old Trafford this summer, and Barcelona have supposedly informed his agent Mino Raiola that they plan to make an offer for him, according to the Daily Star.

Pogba has had a difficult time since joining Man Utd from Juventus back in 2016, failing to live up to high expectations of him, and often making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It makes sense, however, that big clubs still admire Pogba, who clearly has great natural talent, and who could flourish in a different team, with many other big names also struggling to hit form at United in recent years, despite then going on to perform well elsewhere.

Paul Pogba looks set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United “confident” they could see off competition for double Chelsea raid
Euro giants believe they can seal transfer of Manchester City star for £65million
Manchester United consider transfer swoop for La Liga star with huge cult hero potential

The Daily Star also note that Paris Saint-Germain could move for Pogba, but it seems Barca’s new Spotify sponsorship deal could help them afford a big name like Pogba.

The 29-year-old could be a good fit for Xavi’s style of play at the Nou Camp, and could follow in the footsteps of players like Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Memphis Depay in re-launching their careers after struggling with the Red Devils.

More Stories Mino Raiola Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.