Manchester United are reportedly considering a potential transfer swoop for Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The Morocco international has impressed in La Liga and it looks like the Red Devils are now interested in him as David de Gea enters the final 18 months of his contract, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bounou looks an exciting talent, and could move to Old Trafford on the cheap, with the Mirror stating he has a release clause of just £25million.

That could end up being a bargain for Man Utd, who look like they’d be a signing an Alisson-esque ‘keeper in Bounou.

The 30-year-old has previously gone viral for some stunning footwork under pressure, as seen in the video clip below…

This is certainly Alisson-like, and he also matched the Liverpool goalkeeper by getting forward and scoring in a La Liga game!

See below as he got forward for a late corner before slamming home the loose ball with all the quality and confidence of a striker…

It’s easy to imagine Bounou could be a big hit with United fans, even if many will surely also be hoping that De Gea’s future can be resolved.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been one of United’s best players this season and will be a hard act to follow as the club’s number one.