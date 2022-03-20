Video: Timothy Castagne can hardly believe it after scoring screamer for Leicester vs Brentford

Leicester City have gone 1-0 up against Brentford this afternoon thanks to a stunning solo effort by Timothy Castagne.
Watch the video below as the Belgian cuts inside before unleashing a powerful and perfectly-placed effort into the far top corner…
Castagne, att??? mükemmel gol ile Leicester'? 1-0 öne geçirdi.#LEIBREpic.twitter.com/yGrP7plzr0
— Half Space Media (@HalfSpaceMedia) March 20, 2022
This is truly sublime from Castagne, who looked like he could barely believe it himself after watching that ball go in!