Manchester United rival Champions League giants for transfer of in-form 24-year-old

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs targeting a potential transfer deal for Juventus defender Merih Demiral after his fine form on loan at Atalanta this season.

The 24-year-old is finally starting to fulfil his potential after a few years of being seen as a promising youngster without getting much playing time at Juve.

Man Utd would now do well to pounce for Demiral, with the Turkey international likely to be an upgrade on the out-of-form Harry Maguire in what is clearly an area of weakness in this Red Devils squad.

It seems United would have competition for Demiral, however, as Fanatik claim in the tweet below that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also keen on him…

Demiral looks like he could be a good fit at MUFC, but it remains to be seen if he’d chose them over either of the Madrid clubs.

Atletico just knocked United out of the Champions League, while Real remain favourites to win La Liga this season, so these would probably be more tempting destinations than Old Trafford.

