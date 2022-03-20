Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been tracking Juventus forward Paulo Dybala recently, according to 90min, but it looks like he’s chosen another destination for next season.

The Argentina international is said to be preparing to wear red and white next term, but with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, according to a report from Todo Fichajes.

Dybala has been a key player for Juventus for many years, but it seems he now has his heart set on joining Atletico, with Todo Fichajes reporting that Diego Simeone has even spoken to him about what kind of role he’d play in his team next year.

This is a blow for Arsenal, who could’ve done with signing Dybala to give them more quality up front since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to FC Barcelona in January.

Dybala can also operate out wide, so could have given Mikel Arteta a much-needed upgrade on the out-of-favour Nicolas Pepe.

Man Utd have similar issues as they need to think about replacing the likes of Edinson Cavani, who will be out of contract this summer, and Anthony Martial, who went out on loan to Sevilla in January and who seems unlikely to have a long-term future at Old Trafford.

Chelsea could also do with Dybala coming in, with players like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic not really living up to expectations at Stamford Bridge so far.

Still, Atletico are another big club and it seems they’ve proven more tempting to Dybala than these Premier League giants.