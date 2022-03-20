Juventus reportedly believe they could seal the transfer of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus for around £65million this summer.

The Brazil international has struggled for playing time at the Etihad Stadium in recent times, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see a talented player like this deciding to move on for first-team football elsewhere.

According to the Daily Star, Jesus’ future could be plunged into even further doubt if City end up signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The prolific Norway international is being strongly linked with City, as the report notes, and Juventus could use that deal to pounce for Jesus.

The 24-year-old has shown himself to be a clinical finisher whenever he has played, and one imagines he could revive his career in Turin.

Jesus will want to be fighting for a place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup at the end of the year, so could do well to try his luck with a spell in Serie A.

One imagines City might end up living to regret not giving Jesus more playing time, as he looks like a player who could achieve great things if he’s just given more of a chance.