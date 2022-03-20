‘He needs to grow up’ – Graham Roberts slams Tottenham player

Former Tottenham player Graham Roberts admits he has been really disappointed by Ryan Sessegnon’s injury record at Tottenham.

The 21-year-old has made only 27th appearances since joining Tottenham from local rivals Fulham, as his Spurs career has been hampered by different injuries since his £25m move.

“Sessegnon needs to grow up, become a man, and become stronger.” said Roberts.

The English U21 international had just started to establish himself in Spurs’ first team before suffering another hamstring injury.