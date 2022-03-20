‘He needs to grow up’ – Graham Roberts slams Tottenham player

Former Tottenham player Graham Roberts admits he has been really disappointed by Ryan Sessegnon’s injury record at Tottenham.

The 21-year-old has made only 27th appearances since joining Tottenham from local rivals Fulham, as his Spurs career has been hampered by different injuries since his £25m move.

“Sessegnon needs to grow up, become a man, and become stronger.” said Roberts.

The English U21 international had just started to establish himself in Spurs’ first team before suffering another hamstring injury.

Speaking about his recovery, Spurs manager Antonio Conte hinted at another month out for the young player as Spurs approach crucial matches in their bid for Champions League football next season.

“About Ryan, we’re waiting four weeks to have another scan and then if everything is OK he’ll restart training sessions with us,”

“For sure, it’s a pity because at the moment Ryan is giving continuity in his performances and this injury is no good for him, no good for the team.” said Conte.

