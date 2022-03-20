‘He wasn’t contributing enough’ – Moyes not happy with West Ham player after Spurs defeat

West Ham manager admits he was not happy with striker Michail Antonio after substituting him off in second half against Tottenham.

The 31-year-old striker has endured difficult time recently for the Hammers, scoring only once in the last ten games in all competitions.

“No (it was not a pre-arranged substitution) I just didn’t think he was contributing enough to the team,” Moyes said on Sky Sports.

“We needed to try something else. Mic’s played a lot of football as well so I’m always thinking about his hamstrings and not overcooking it.

“But we had to try and step it up and I actually thought the subs made a difference, especially Pablo Fornals when he came on.”

West Ham’s hope for Champions League football took another hit tonight as Heung Min Son’s brace helped Tottenham Hotspur take a very important win against local rivals.

Now West Ham find themselves six points behind the fourth place with two more games played than Arsenal.

