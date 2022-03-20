West Ham manager admits he was not happy with striker Michail Antonio after substituting him off in second half against Tottenham.

The 31-year-old striker has endured difficult time recently for the Hammers, scoring only once in the last ten games in all competitions.

“No (it was not a pre-arranged substitution) I just didn’t think he was contributing enough to the team,” Moyes said on Sky Sports.

“We needed to try something else. Mic’s played a lot of football as well so I’m always thinking about his hamstrings and not overcooking it.

“But we had to try and step it up and I actually thought the subs made a difference, especially Pablo Fornals when he came on.”

West Ham’s hope for Champions League football took another hit tonight as Heung Min Son’s brace helped Tottenham Hotspur take a very important win against local rivals.

Now West Ham find themselves six points behind the fourth place with two more games played than Arsenal.