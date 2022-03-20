Inter Milan looking to secure Manchester United transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Inter Milan are looking to secure Manchester United transfer this summer.

The Italian club are reportedly interested in signing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, with his contract expiring in June this year.

This is according to Calcio Mercato, who report that Cavani is among a list of players Inter Milan may target this summer, to bring some experience to the side.

Cavani has struggled to get a regular run in the Manchester United team this season, due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Uruguayan striker should be looking for a move rather than renewing his deal at the club, as he still has a lot to give despite his age.

Edinson Cavani is likely to leave Manchester United this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus and Inter Milan targeting Chelsea star
Joleon Lescott claims Spurs star wants Manchester United move
Kieran Trippier branded “hypocrite” by La Liga star

At 35-years-old, Cavani won’t want to spend the last few years of his career sitting on the bench.

After losing Romelu Lukaku last season, Inter Milan have been utilising Alexis Sanchez in a centre forward role at times. Bringing in someone of Cavani’s calibre and a natural striker, makes sense for the Italian side.

Inter Milan fans may be concerned by the age of their forwards, with Edin Dzeko, Cavani and Sanchez all in their thirties.

More Stories Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.