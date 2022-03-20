Inter Milan looking to secure Manchester United transfer

Inter Milan are looking to secure Manchester United transfer this summer.

The Italian club are reportedly interested in signing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, with his contract expiring in June this year.

This is according to Calcio Mercato, who report that Cavani is among a list of players Inter Milan may target this summer, to bring some experience to the side.

Cavani has struggled to get a regular run in the Manchester United team this season, due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Uruguayan striker should be looking for a move rather than renewing his deal at the club, as he still has a lot to give despite his age.

At 35-years-old, Cavani won’t want to spend the last few years of his career sitting on the bench.

After losing Romelu Lukaku last season, Inter Milan have been utilising Alexis Sanchez in a centre forward role at times. Bringing in someone of Cavani’s calibre and a natural striker, makes sense for the Italian side.

Inter Milan fans may be concerned by the age of their forwards, with Edin Dzeko, Cavani and Sanchez all in their thirties.