Ivan Toney is surely going to be writing another apology to Brentford fans

Ivan Toney has once again risked the wrath of Brentford fans with comments about the club on a viral video.

The 26-year-old has been a star performer for the Bees in both the Championship and the Premier League, but he keeps putting his foot in it with some silly comments away from the pitch.

Earlier this season, Toney apologised to Brentford fans after a video emerged on social media of him swearing when talking about the club…

And now, Toney has described Brentford as “nowhere exciting” when asked about which club he played for.

You can see the video clip below…

“Nowhere exciting” someone save this guy ? pic.twitter.com/OsYi4KZz4d — Bumpy Johnson (@77bumpy) March 20, 2022

Toney starts off discussing cryptocurrency, before then revealing to the person filming that he’s a professional football player.

Still, it seems he clearly doesn’t take too much pride in playing for Brentford, which will surely not go down at all well.

We’re likely to be seeing another apology from Toney soon, but how will he explain this sort of thing happening for a second time in just a few months?