Video: James Maddison puts Leicester 2-0 up with sensational free-kick

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City are 2-0 up against Brentford thanks to an absolute worldie of a free-kick from James Maddison.

Watch below as the Foxes playmaker whips in a trademark effort to double Brendan Rodgers’ side lead at the King Power Stadium today…

We’ve seen two classics from Leicester today, with Timothy Castagne also scoring a beauty to open the scoring earlier in the game.

More Stories James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.