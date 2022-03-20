Joleon Lescott claims Spurs star wants Manchester United move

Joleon Lescott has claimed Tottenham star Harry Kane would consider a move to Manchester United.

Speaking to LiveScore, Lescott said: “I think he’d consider that very strongly. For all their faults, United are closer to winning trophies than Spurs right now. Not the Premier League, but knockout competitions.”

Kane has been linked with a move away in recent years, after openly admitting he could leave Tottenham.

With Kane failing to win a significant trophy at Spurs, he’s desperate for some silverware after an impressive career so far.

He isn’t getting any younger and a move may be necessary to achieve the goals he wants.