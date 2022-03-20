Roma are reportedly interested in bringing Charly Musonda to the club, in an attempt to revive his career.

Musonda has spent ten years at Chelsea, but he told The Beautiful Game Podcast that he won’t be signing a new deal, with his contract expiring this summer.

Now, according to GOAL, Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Musonda to Italy. After a few loan spells around Europe and some horrific injuries, he’s failed to live up to his potential so far.

However, he is still only 25-years-old and has plenty of life left in him. He only managed three league appearances during his time at Chelsea, and has only ever scored one league goal in his career.

During the Beautiful Game Podcast, Musonda explained how he was willing to play for Chelsea without even getting paid. “I spoke to the manager and said I would play here for free. It’s not the question of the contract, so I was disappointed I didn’t play against Weymouth. [I explained] I will literally play for free this year and if I’m doing well then next year we can talk about [an extension].”

It shows tremendous character and commitment to the club that he was willing to prove himself by playing for free. He had so much faith in his ability, believing he would do enough to earn an extension eventually.

Musonda managed only four appearances in two years whilst on loan at Vitesse, due to a horrific knee injury. Signing the 25-year-old might be a risk for Roma, as he may not be the same player he once was.

However, if he was willing to play for Chelsea for free, I’m sure his wage demands wouldn’t be too high. Also, a free transfer lessens the risk financially.