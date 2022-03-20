Jurgen Klopp is reportedly targeting a reunion with Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

According to Spanish news outlet Nacional, Klopp is interested in bringing Lewandowski to Anfield, with his current deal set to expire next year.

The two parties are yet to reach an agreement over a new contract, so he could be sold this summer to ensure Bayern recoup some money for the Polish forward.

The report states that Liverpool are planning a €70m bid, but wages could be a stumbling block.

According to Sky Deutsche, Lewandowski earns over £300,000 per week. With the current negotiations over Salah’s new contract stalling due to his wage demands, it’s difficult to see Liverpool offering the 33-year-old this much money.

Also, Liverpool rarely play with a natural striker. The likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino operate as false nines. This is key to how Liverpool play, with the centre forward dropping deep, creating space for the wingers to run into.

Signing a forward for €70m, who is reaching the end of his career, and may not suit the system they play, doesn’t make too much sense.