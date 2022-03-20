Juventus and Inter Milan have reportedly sent scouts to watch Chelsea star, Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has been impressing whilst on loan at Crystal Palace, and with the current ownership issues at Chelsea, clubs are looking to take advantage of their situation.

According to The Sun, Juventus and Inter Milan had scouts watching Gallagher against Manchester City recently.

Gallagher is having a fantastic season, and there’s a chance he could break into Chelsea’s first team in the summer.

If the 22-year-old isn’t promised a pathway into the Chelsea first team, he may have to explore the option of leaving the club permanently.

Chelsea could allow Gallagher to go down the same pathway as Tino Livramento, leaving the club to gain first-team experience, but having a buy-back clause in the contract.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have a £50m buy-back clause in the Southampton defender’s contract, meaning they can bring him back to the club if he progresses into a star player.

Although Gallagher is a little bit ahead of Livramento in terms of age, Chelsea may still go down this route to ensure they don’t lose the talented midfielder for good.