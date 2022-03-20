Juventus are interested in bringing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba back to Juventus, if Paulo Dybala leaves the club this summer.

Dybala’s contract expires in June, meaning he is free to leave the club, if Juventus don’t agree a new deal with the Argentine.

This is according to transfer insider Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport. ““In terms of Dybala, it’s all looking pretty uncertain still at Juve. I’ve heard that if he goes, then they are looking at Paul Pogba as a guy that they would look to bring in. It’s one of the plans that they’ve got in mind,” said Jones.

Although different positions on the pitch, it may be getting Dybala off the payroll that will lead them to sign Pogba. According to Salary Sport, the 28-year-old is on around £222,000 a week, and is the highest-paid player at the club.

With the signing of Dusan Vlahovic, and Dejan Kulusevski impressing at Tottenham on loan, Juventus may be happy to offload Dybala, knowing they have young options in forward positions for the future.

Dybala’s form has also dropped off a little in the last few years, scoring twelve league goals in two seasons.

Pogba played some of his best football in Turin, and has a lot of appreciation for the club after they took a chance on him when they bought him from Manchester United.