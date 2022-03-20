Leeds United “confident” of agreeing right-back deal

Leeds United are reportedly confident of agreeing a new contract for key player Luke Ayling.

The 30-year-old is set to be out of contract at the end of next season, but Leeds will surely be desperate for him to stay after his fine form for the team in recent times.

According to Football Insider, Leeds do now expect they can agree terms with Ayling on a new deal in the near future.

Leeds are likely to try to tie Ayling down for at least one more year.

Ayling scored a crucial goal for LUFC against Wolves in their last game as they look to ensure they survive in the Premier League this season.

The right-back would likely have other tempting offers in the top flight, but it also seems worth staying at Elland Road as an exciting new era begins under Jesse Marsch.