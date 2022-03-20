Manchester United given boost in pursuit of €60m transfer for ideal Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs considering the potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has been in superb form once again this season, and one imagines he could be the perfect replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd are alongside Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in eyeing up Lewandowski, though he isn’t the number one option for those other two clubs, which should put the Red Devils in a strong position.

Lewandowski’s recent goal-scoring record is extraordinary, with the 33-year-old 45 goals in 37 games for Bayern this season, following on from 48 goals in 40 matches last term, and 55 in 47 appearances the year before when he fired Bayern to the treble.

Clearly, Lewandowski is showing no signs of slowing down, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League while he remains at such a high level.

United would do well to bring him in to perhaps replace Ronaldo, whose future is in doubt after his second spell in Manchester hasn’t quite gone to plan.

Transfer news expert Dean Jones recently told Give Me Sport: “With every week that passes, it’s looking more likely that Ronaldo now goes. I think it was worth a try for both, but I think you could now make an argument on both sides of it that it would be better for both parties if Ronaldo moves on to something else.”

The Sun have also reported on the 37-year-old being unhappy at MUFC, so fans would surely relish a deal for Lewandowski.

The former Borussia Dortmund man would cost around €60million, according to Todo Fichajes.