Liverpool defender Neco Williams is keen to join Fulham on a permanent transfer, after impressing in his loan spell at the Championship club.

Williams signed for Fulham in January, and a host of impressive performances has meant they are interested in signing him in the summer. The 20-year-old is also keen on the move, Football Insider reports.

The right-back is going to find it difficult to break into the Liverpool team, with Trent Alexander-Arnold unlikely to lose his slot in Jurgen Klopp’s side. Due to Alexander-Arnold’s age, Liverpool have this position sorted for many years to come.

Fulham are sitting top of the Championship table, eight points clear of second-place Bournemouth. A permanent move to the club could mean Williams gets to prove himself in the Premier League.

Liverpool reportedly value Williams at £12m, which is a steal for a young right-back who is already a Welsh international.

Due to the huge financial benefits of being promoted to the top division, a £12m signing shouldn’t be too off putting for Fulham.

Williams has managed two goals and two assists during his time at the club.