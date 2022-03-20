Newcastle United tipped to seal transfer for former Eddie Howe favourite

Newcastle United are reportedly being tipped to seal the transfer of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

The Magpies are the latest top flight club to be linked with the highly-rated 23-year-old, who has impressed for some time in the Championship.

Eddie Howe knows the player well, and football transfer news guru Dean Jones has tipped Newcastle to join the running to try to bring him to St James’ Park.

When asked about Newcastle’s potential interest in Kelly, Jones made it clear he could see it happening.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Obviously, Eddie Howe knows him very well, and it’s not just that. It’s the potential that he’s got, the level he’s already playing at.”

Newcastle fans will hope to see more talent like this arriving at the club after their new owners splashed out on the likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January.

Kelly has also been linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the past.