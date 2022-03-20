Manchester United “confident” they could see off competition for double Chelsea raid

Manchester United are reportedly confident they could seal the transfer of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger if they were also able to hire Thomas Tuchel as their next manager.

The current situation at Stamford Bridge will mean there’s plenty of uncertainty over key figures at the club, with Rudiger set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Chelsea can’t currently offer players new deals while owner Roman Abramovich is sanctioned, and Rudiger will surely be a tempting target for several top clubs.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd believe they could see off competition for Rudiger if they had Tuchel at the helm, in what would be a stunning double raid on the Blues.

Tuchel seems ideal to be the next United manager, while Rudiger would be a superb signing to come in alongside him, giving the Red Devils a much-needed upgrade on Harry Maguire.

MUFC will surely be hoping that the situation at Chelsea remains as it is now, as it looks like a great opportunity to be ruthless and significantly weaken their rivals whilst also making the changes they need.

  1. This article really dosnt warrant a response,, fabricated nonsense,,Tuchal won’t leave and if he did why would he take a step backwards

