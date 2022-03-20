Manchester United legend Gary Neville has spoken out on the major loss of form of Marcus Rashford.

The England international hasn’t quite looked himself for some time now, and Neville admits he’s at a bit of a loss as to how to explain it.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the video below, Neville advised Rashford to take some time off to re-evaluate things this summer, as he hopes this popular homegrown player won’t walk out of Old Trafford after the first poor spell of his career…

?"No one knows what's happened to him. He looks completely uncomfortable and unhappy on the pitch." @GNev2 on Marcus Rashford ? pic.twitter.com/15CohwQG9E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 20, 2022

Rashford has shown glimpses of huge potential in the past, but it’s just not happening for him at the moment, and Red Devils fans will be concerned about whether he’s still really good enough to warrant a place in the team.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside recently, former Man Utd player Luke Chadwick admitted he’d be surprised to see the 24-year-old leave, but it’s clear Neville is concerned.