Newcastle are “very likely” to target Premier League goalkeeper in the summer

Newcastle are reportedly interested in offering Dean Henderson a way out of Manchester United in the summer.

Henderson has spent the majority of his time at United on the bench, playing second fiddle to David De Gea.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, it’s likely that Newcastle will make a move for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think it’s very likely that they go for Dean Henderson and sign a new goalkeeper.”

Henderson has been very unfortunate not to get more game time at his current club, and a move away from Old Trafford could revive his career.