Pundit is “certain” Newcastle United will sign Chelsea player this summer

Newcastle United have been tipped to seal a transfer raid on Chelsea this summer if a number of their players are made available.

The Blues could be about to face some financial problems amid sanctions against their owner Roman Abramovich, and former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Newcastle could take advantage.

The likes of Timo Werner, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley have been linked with the Magpies in recent times, so it could be that we’ll see one or more of them moving to St James’ Park.

“Listen, they have the money to do it,” Kenny told Football Insider.

“They can offer more money than anyone else. There is also the whole project at Newcastle, that looks like the place to be at the moment. That’s the place they are shopping now, that top table. I don’t see why Newcastle wouldn’t be in the conversation.

“Obviously, Chelsea have some of the best players in the world. It would be massive for Newcastle to get one of them in. Newcastle would take pretty much all of them, I’m sure.

“We have to see what happens with this. It’s still developing and we have no idea what’s going to happen.

“But if players end up leaving Chelsea, Newcastle will be putting calls in, I’m certain of that.”