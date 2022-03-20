David Ornstein has provided an update on Manchester United’s search for a new manager.

See below as Ornstein tells Sky Sports that it’s looking like mainly being a two-horse race for the Man Utd job, with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag being the most likely to come in…

Mauricio Pochettino or Erik Ten Hag? David Ornstein says that he sees it as a two-way battle for who becomes the next Manchester United manager ? pic.twitter.com/yQHVxNi7jP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 20, 2022

Ornstein mentions that some others could be being considered, but he admits he’d be surprised if it didn’t end up being one of Pochettino or Ten Hag.

He adds that the Red Devils should make a decision by the end of March as they’re keen to have this sorted out as soon as possible so that work can begin on sorting out the squad for next season.