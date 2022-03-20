Video: Reporter expects update on next Manchester United manager “pretty soon”

Manchester United FC
Posted by

David Ornstein has provided an update on Manchester United’s search for a new manager.

See below as Ornstein tells Sky Sports that it’s looking like mainly being a two-horse race for the Man Utd job, with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag being the most likely to come in…

Ornstein mentions that some others could be being considered, but he admits he’d be surprised if it didn’t end up being one of Pochettino or Ten Hag.

He adds that the Red Devils should make a decision by the end of March as they’re keen to have this sorted out as soon as possible so that work can begin on sorting out the squad for next season.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Mauricio Pochettino Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.