Liverpool and Barcelona are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazil international has shone at Elland Road, and Fabrizio Romano says top clubs are hovering amid the possibility that Leeds could get relegated at the end of this season.

See below as Romano provides an update on Raphinha’s situation, with Barcelona seemingly showing the strongest interest, with the Italian reporter also mentioning interest from Liverpool…

Raphinha could be an ideal signing for Liverpool at the moment amid fears over Mohamed Salah’s future, with Romano also admitting there are doubts about the Egypt international signing a new contract at Anfield.

See below as Romano tells Vibe with Five about Salah’s uncertain situation…

Raphinha would surely also be a useful addition at Barcelona, with Ousmane Dembele set to become a free agent in the summer, while the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann could be set to leave permanently this summer.