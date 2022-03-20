Real Madrid are interested in Premier League star, but won’t pay the £120m asking price

Real Madrid are interested in signing Declan Rice, but won’t pay the £120m asking price.

Rice has been impressing plenty of clubs around Europe and is slowly becoming one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The West Ham star has been heavily linked to Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months, and it seems Real Madrid have now entered the race.

This is according to Defensa Central, who believe Real Madrid would be interested in bringing him to Spain, if they can get a cheaper deal for the midfielder.

Real Madrid may look to the likes of Ryan Gravenberch or Aurélien Tchouaméni as cheaper alternatives, if West Ham doesn’t budge on their asking price.

With the likes of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos all into their thirties now, the Spanish giants may be looking for a long-term replacement for the midfield trio.

Rice is a boyhood Chelsea fan, and spent some time in their academy as a kid, so they could be his preferred option if he was to leave West Ham.

The 23-year-old will want to be testing himself against the best in the world, and if The Hammers don’t qualify for Champions League football this season, it could force him into a move away to progress his career.