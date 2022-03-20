Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future in serious doubt due to “crazy” salary expectations

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future sounds like it could be in real doubt due to differences between himself and the club in terms of salary expectations.

The Egypt international wants to stay at Anfield, but he wants a serious contract with the Reds, he’s aware he could earn “crazy” money somewhere else, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on Gazzetta dello Five, Romano stated that he is starting to sense that Salah may not end up signing a new deal with Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants will surely hope to turn this around, but it doesn’t sound too optimistic at the moment, with Romano noting that the club are eager not to disrupt their current wage structure…

Liverpool would do well not to steer away from what has been such a successful strategy for them, but at the same time it seems like Salah is a good enough player to throw away the rulebook for.

The former Roma man has been absolutely sensational since joining Liverpool back in 2017, and it’s hard to imagine they’d easily find a replacement without spending a fortune anyway, so why not put that money into giving him the wages he wants?