Real Madrid reportedly look set to win the race for the transfer of Monaco midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni this summer.

The club’s French players Karim Benzema, Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga have supposedly worked their magic on Tchouameni, and he could be joined by another big Ligue 1 star in Kylian Mbappe soon, according to Todo Fichajes.

It would be a very impressive summer window from Los Blancos if they could bring in two big young talents like Mbappe and Tchouameni, who could end up being key servants for the club for the next decade or more.

This current Madrid squad has ageing stars like Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and it could soon be time for a new generation.

Real seem to have won the race for Tchouameni ahead of other big clubs, with Sport recently also linking him with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Few players can turn down a move to the Bernabeu when it comes along, however.