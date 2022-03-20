Journalist blasts Tottenham player after recent performances

Tottenham flop Tanguy Ndombele has come in for criticism after his poor performances on loan with Lyon.

The Frenchman looked a world class talent in his first spell with Lyon a few years ago, but he ended up going down-hill when he joined Spurs.

Now back at his former club, it seems Ndombele is still putting in poor displays, with the French media clearly unimpressed with his return to Ligue 1 so far.

Walid Acherchour, speaking on French radio, said: “If there’s a player who I have to blame after this game, it’s especially Tanguy Ndombele. He arrived, it was labelled as his big return, a whimsical player.

“I like him a lot, he’s an exceptional player who has the ability to get away from pressing, a good vision of the game, who can project himself forward and can find key passes. However, this evening, I again saw him in immense difficulty, and not for the first time.

“In the current sequence, if you look closely, he also struggled against Lens. He wasn’t there against Lorient, as Aouar played in midfield, and I think that was one of Lyon’s best games since the one against Nice, where Ndombele had a good game for once.

“He struggled against Rennes, so it’s true that, going forward, we’ll have to see if this double pivot with Caqueret is viable in the long run.”