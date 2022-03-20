‘Tries to do to much’ – Noel Whelan criticizes Newcastle player

Pundit Noel Whelan criticized Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin after subpar performance against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Frenchman was introduced in the 71st minute and failed to make impact as The Magpies were beaten in stoppage time despite playing with one more man after Allan’s sending off late in the game.

“With Saint-Maximin, I think the problem with him is he knows that he’s their star player and he tries to do everything by himself. We love the darting runs, we love those powerful runs that he makes.

“But sometimes when you come off the bench and you’re not properly warm, you’ve not got yourself into the game, those touches can be a little bit too heavy. They can run away from you like not long after you’ve started the game.”

“Some people can adapt to coming off the bench and getting into a game easier than others. I think he’s struggled because he tries to do too much himself at times. He doesn’t need to. Grow into the game if you can. I know there’s not much time with 20 minutes to play but the pace of the game is a lot quicker than when you’re warming up on the sideline.” – Whelan added.

The 25-year-old has been introduced as a substitute in the last three appearances for Newcastle, as he has struggled with an injury lately and with Ryan Fraser in good form, it has been difficult to drop the Scot after scoring and assisting in win against Brighton and providing another assist in win against Brentford.

Allan Saint Maximin doesn’t deserve criticism he gets. He is a flair player who makes things happen, a match winner directly and indirectly. Yes he loses ball sometimes and doesn’t always track back but scares the life out of opposition #nufc are simply better team when he plays — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) March 19, 2022

Speaking after Everton game, Eddie Howe said: “Maxi wasn’t close (to starting). He’s had two training sessions in four weeks, and when you have an intense spell of games like we have had, it’s very difficult to get that load into him.

Saint-Maximin is still a focal point and arguably player of the season for Newcastle United and will surely help the team in the remaining fixtures as they seek to avoid Championship football next season.

The Magpies now find themselves nine points clear off relegation zone after a fantastic emergence in the last two months under Eddie Howe.