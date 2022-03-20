Phil Foden unleashed a rocket of a strike to make the game 3-1, all but securing Manchester City’s place in the FA Cup semi final.

Foden scored City’s third of the game, after unleashing a fantastic left-foot strike into the far corner.

The City youngster picked the ball up outside the area, after a sloppy header from Mohammed Salisu, before firing past Fraser Forster. Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and ESPN.

PHIL FODEN RIPS IT HOME ? pic.twitter.com/P215X5C6kE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2022

Despite what looks like a dominant City performance, mistakes cost Southampton the majority of their goals. A silly penalty given away and poor clearences giving City the chance to score.