Aymeric Laporte scored a bizarre own goal, gifting Southampton an equaliser just before half-time.

Laporte attempted to intercept a ball across the box from Mohamed Elyounoussi, but some how turned it into his own net.

Elyounoussi made an excellent run, latching onto a through ball from Stuart Armstrong.

Laporte might have been a little unlucky as he didn’t have much time to readjust to clear the ball. Pictures from beIN Sports and BBC.

Both goals in the first half were defensive errors, with Jack Stephens gifting Manchester City the opportunity to take the lead.

