Aymeric Laporte scored a bizarre own goal, gifting Southampton an equaliser just before half-time.

Laporte attempted to intercept a ball across the box from Mohamed Elyounoussi, but some how turned it into his own net.

Elyounoussi made an excellent run, latching onto a through ball from Stuart Armstrong.

Laporte might have been a little unlucky as he didn’t have much time to readjust to clear the ball. Pictures from beIN Sports and BBC.

#FACup

Southampton 1-1 Man City | Laporte own goal. pic.twitter.com/wSqJNl0UwL — 3ZOOZ LIVE HD (@3zlivehd) March 20, 2022

A cruel deflection off of @Laporte sees the ball end up in his own goal.#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/6aVSbIsEGq — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 20, 2022

Both goals in the first half were defensive errors, with Jack Stephens gifting Manchester City the opportunity to take the lead.