A grenade was thrown onto the pitch during a Newell’s Old Boys game.

The Argentine club were playing in the Clasico Rosarino derby against arch-rivals Rosario Central.

Kick off was delayed, due to the grenade exploding, creating holes in the pitch. Pictures from Newell’s Old Boys English Twitter account.

The moment a grenade was thrown onto the pitch prior to the Clásico Rosarino. #Newells pic.twitter.com/hFwckz6cq6 — Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) March 20, 2022

It’s extremely surprising the game was even able to go ahead, as grenades being thrown onto the pitch is a bit of a security scare. The relaxed nature of the tweet suggests it isn’t even a shocking event.

The groundsmen must have done an excellent job to repair the pitch in a short space of time.