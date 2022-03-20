Video: Shocking moment a grenade is thrown onto the pitch, during a Newell’s Old Boys match

A grenade was thrown onto the pitch during a Newell’s Old Boys game.

The Argentine club were playing in the Clasico Rosarino derby against arch-rivals Rosario Central.

Kick off was delayed, due to the grenade exploding, creating holes in the pitch. Pictures from Newell’s Old Boys English Twitter account.

It’s extremely surprising the game was even able to go ahead, as grenades being thrown onto the pitch is a bit of a security scare. The relaxed nature of the tweet suggests it isn’t even a shocking event.

The groundsmen must have done an excellent job to repair the pitch in a short space of time.

