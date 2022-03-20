Raheem Sterling slotted home after a defensive error from Jack Stephens.

Stephens failed to clear the ball properly, gifting the ball to Gabriel Jesus who only had to roll the ball to Sterling who passed the ball into the net.

The goal gave Man City the lead away to Southampton, increasing their chances of advancing into the FA Cup semi final, as seen in the videos bellow from Ziggo Sport Voetbal and BBC Sport.

The goal was Sterling’s 14th of the season in all competitions, and his first in this years FA Cup.