Video: Zaha scores bizarre goal after an Olise strike somehow hits the post

Crystal Palace FC Everton FC
Posted by

Wilfried Zaha scored the third goal to all but seal Crystal Palace’s place in the semi finals of the FA Cup.

After an interesting strike from Michael Olise, which initially looked like it was going wide, it somehow hit the post and fell straight to the foot of Zaha, who slotted home.

Olise’s strike never looked like it was going to cause any danger, and Jordan Pickford didn’t even move to readjust, leaving an easy finish for Zaha, as you can see in the videos below, from ITV football and Tivibu Spor.

More Stories / Latest News
Ivan Toney is surely going to be writing another apology to Brentford fans
Video: Reporter expects update on next Manchester United manager “pretty soon”
Pundit is “certain” Newcastle United will sign Chelsea player this summer

Crystal Palace fully deserve their spot in the next round, cruising past Everton who barely gave The Eagles a game.

 

More Stories Michael Olise Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.