Wilfried Zaha scored the third goal to all but seal Crystal Palace’s place in the semi finals of the FA Cup.

After an interesting strike from Michael Olise, which initially looked like it was going wide, it somehow hit the post and fell straight to the foot of Zaha, who slotted home.

Olise’s strike never looked like it was going to cause any danger, and Jordan Pickford didn’t even move to readjust, leaving an easy finish for Zaha, as you can see in the videos below, from ITV football and Tivibu Spor.

Eze ile Zaha getirdi, Mateta bitirdi! Crystal Palace, Everton kar??s?nda 2-0 önde!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/jvJjyw0Fwx — Tivibu Spor ?? (@tivibuspor) March 20, 2022

One of the stranger goals you will see ? Crystal Palace benefit from Olise's miss kick which falls into the path of Wilfried Zaha, who surely wraps up this tie ??#ITVFootball | #EmiratesFACup | #CRYEVE pic.twitter.com/ztwnn2cJHV — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 20, 2022

Crystal Palace fully deserve their spot in the next round, cruising past Everton who barely gave The Eagles a game.