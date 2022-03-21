Arsenal have begun talks with Bukayo Saka over a new contract, with his current deal expiring next year.

With the 20-year-old’s stock increasing week by week, Arsenal understandably want to tie the winger down to a longer contract. He signed a new 3-year-deal in 2020, but his progression since then has been exceptional.

According to The Athletic, an initial conversation over a new contract has taken place. Saka has gone from being a high-potential youngster, to one of the first names on the team sheet.

Due to his excellent performances, interest in the Englishman is growing.

ESPN report that Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping an eye on the progress of Saka, and are expected to make an effort to sign him if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Mo Salah’s currently not planning for La Liga move. He’s not desperate to leave this summer – his contract expires in June 2023 when he could leave on a free, Mo’s only focused on Liverpool as of today. ??? #LFC New contract talks still broken – it’s only up to Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/p4vRKS2U74 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2022

Liverpool’s interest in Saka is interesting, especially due to Mohamed Salah’s contract expiring next year, as seen in the tweet from Fabrizio Romano above.

If Salah is to leave on a free, the signing of Saka could be an ideal replacement. A left-footed right winger, who presses intensely and works well in tight spaces. If Saka can improve on certain attributes to become more of a complete player, there’s no reason he can’t reach the levels of Salah.