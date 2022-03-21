Arsenal youngster earns first senior international call up following superb form

Arsenal defender William Saliba has earned his first ever call up to the senior French international squad.

The youngster hasn’t had much of an opportunity to impress at the Emirates Stadium in his career so far, but he’s looked very promising out on loan at Marseille this season, and it’s now earned him the chance to get his first France cap.

See below as Get French Football News tweet about Saliba’s call to Didier Deschamps’ squad, which has been aided by Benjamin Pavard having to pull out due to injury…

Breaking | William Saliba gets his first call-up to the French senior side after Benjamin Pavard's withdrawal. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 21, 2022

Saliba looks a big talent and it’s surely time for Mikel Arteta to recognise that and give him a chance to play when he returns to Arsenal next season.

It’s surprising we haven’t seen more of the 20-year-old in a red and white shirt yet, with the club loaning him out three times since signing him from Saint-Etienne.

Arsenal have also signed the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White in recent times, perhaps suggesting they don’t have that much faith in Saliba becoming a regular any time soon.