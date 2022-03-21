Arsenal attempted to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus in January, and look set to rekindle their interest in the midfielder.

Arsenal could be looking to improve their midfield this summer, with Mohamed Elneny out of contract, and a lack of cover already apparent in this area.

Martin Odegaard, more comfortable in advanced positions, has been deployed deeper when injuries to others have occurred.

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal could attempt to bring Arthur to the Emirates. Arsenal did try and sign the Brazilian in January, as Calcio Mercato also report.

The report claims that Arthur had his bags packed ready to join the club, but it fell through due to a disagreement on financials between Juventus and Arsenal.

Arthur has regularly played in a midfield two, which would suit Arsenal’s system. Granit Xhaka has been playing alongside Thomas Partey recently, but he’s been heavily linked away from the club.

Arthur could be the ideal partner for Partey, as Arsenal look to continue their excellent recruitment over the last couple of seasons.