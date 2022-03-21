Aubameyang sends message to his doubters after starring in Barcelona’s thrashing of Real Madrid

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent a clear message to his doubters and haters after starring for Barcelona in their surprise victory away to Real Madrid last night.

The Gabon international was in superb form to score twice for Barca in a stunning 4-0 win at the Bernabeu, continuing a brilliant start for his new club since being axed by the Gunners in January.

Aubameyang had fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium after a loss of form for Mikel Arteta’s side, but it looks like he’s now relishing proving everyone wrong after looking a player reborn since making the move to Barcelona…

Hello from the finished player ??

?? pic.twitter.com/MUPmsznoup — AUBA?? (@Auba) March 21, 2022

See the tweet above, with Aubameyang jokingly referring to himself as a “finished player”, which may well be what many thought of him after the end to his time at Arsenal.

Barcelona will be thrilled with this superb free transfer, with Xavi working wonders to get the 32-year-old firing again just like he did during his peak years at Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.