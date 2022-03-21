Bayern Munich have entered the race for Manchester City star Pedro Porro, who is yet to make an appearance for the club since signing in 2019.

Porro is currently in the middle of a 2-year loan deal at Sporting Lisbon and is impressing the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Marca are reporting that Sporting actually signed the defender permanently in late 2021, but it’s yet to be officially announced. They reportedly paid around €8.5m for him, after a clause in his loan deal allowed them to purchase him at any time.

This would be a smart move from Sporting, who could make a quick sale to the likes of Bayern or Real Madrid.

Bayern don’t seem to be too sure on their starting right-back, with Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanisic both sharing the spot throughout the season. Stanisic recently signed a new deal until 2025, so a move for Porro wouldn’t make too much sense at the moment.

Stanisic is only 21-years-old, so it could be difficult for Porro to break into the team.

Porro has reportedly never even spoken to current manager Pep Guardiola, despite being at the club for almost three years.