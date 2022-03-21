Bayern Munich launch £12.6m bid for Man United-link Ajax wonderkid

Despite being admired by several top clubs, Bayern Munich is the side that looks most poised to sign Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Bavarians have launched an opening offer of £12.6m (€15m) for the highly-rated midfielder.

Ryan Gravenberch deal. Bayern official bid is €15m guaranteed plus add-ons, I’m told. Variables could reach €10m in many years – potential €25m total value. ? #FCBayern Ajax want more, negotiation has just started. Ryan’s out of contract in 2023 and won’t sign a new deal. pic.twitter.com/vwZ9X1E8PQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

Gravenberch, 19, has spent his entire career with Ajax after signing up to their youth academy all the way back in 2010.

Since climbing his way through the club’s prestigious youth ranks, the Dutch midfielder has gone on to feature in 98 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 24 goals along the way.

However, despite being one of Europe’s most highly-rated talents, as well as a product of Ajax’s own youth academy, Gravenberch is unlikely to sign a new deal and that has forced his employers to consider his sale.

Although the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona were reportedly interested (Fichajes), it now appears that the 19-year-old’s next side will come in the form of Bayern Munich, who are believed to have stunned Ajax with such a large opening offer (Telegraaf).

No Man United transfer for Gravenberch

Although the extent of United’s interest is not fully known, fans would certainly have been hoping for a positive outcome when it came to their team’s proposed pursuit of one of Europe’s most gifted midfielders.

Not only does the player himself poses incredible ability and a style of play that is far older than he actually is, but the Red Devils have been heavily linked with recruiting Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Should the side have signed Gravenberch, the United faithful could probably have banked on ten Hag following suit, shortly after.

It doesn’t look like it’s not going to be though.