Danny Mills says Newcastle star could lose place in squad very soon

Danny Mills has spoken on the signing of Chris Wood for Newcastle.

Since joining the club, Wood has failed to make the impact expected of him. In 10 games, he’s only managed to score one goal and Mills believe he could lose his place in the squad.

“He was always going to be worried about his place knowing he was a stop-gap as much as anything else,” said Mills, speaking to Football Insider.

The competition for places at Newcastle hasn’t been great in recent years, with Wilson and Dwight Gayle the only two out and out strikers before Wood arrived.

However, Wilson is expected to be back fit towards the end of the season, and Wood will likely lose his place in the starting eleven to occupy him.