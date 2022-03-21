Journalist Paul Brown has provided an intriguing update on the future of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice amid recent transfer rumours linking him with a big move to Manchester United.

The England international has been a world class performer for the Hammers, and is a player they won’t want to lose, though this perhaps seems more and more inevitable after his immense form.

Rice has been linked as a target for Man Utd by ESPN in recent times, while the Sun claim he could have a whopping £120million asking price.

West Ham might soon find themselves under pressure to let the 23-year-old go, however, as Brown has told Give Me Sport that he thinks the player is looking to test the water over a possible move away, and that he probably won’t be signing a new contract.

“I don’t think he is someone who is going to force his way out with a formal transfer request or any particular demands, but they’re at a point where he probably isn’t going to sign a new contract because he wants to test the water,” Brown said.

United would do well to pounce on this uncertainty over Rice, with upgrades clearly needed on players like Fred and Scott McTominay, while Paul Pogba is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford.