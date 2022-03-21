Former West Ham star Jermain Defoe has hit out at the form of Michail Antonio, with the Hammers forward missing some big chances in the weekend defeat against Tottenham.

Defoe, who was on punditry duty with Sky Sports, singled out Antonio for getting it badly wrong with his shooting technique, suggesting he just didn’t look “ready”.

“It’s a big chance. Look at him, he’s leaning back,” Defoe said in the studio.

“If he just gets over the ball and hits it into the ground more, he might score. It’s a big, big chance.

“Ian Wright always used to say to me, ‘be ready for your chance’. And that chance could come in the first minute, or the 90th minute, and he (Antonio) didn’t seem ready today.”

That certainly sounds like good advice for Antonio, who needs to be doing better in these big games.