Manager admits to uncertainty over Arsenal & Manchester United transfer target

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has admitted he’s in the dark over Paulo Dybala’s future at the club.

The Italian tactician has praised Dybala for the fine career he’s had in Turin, but he admits he’s not yet sure if the Argentina international will still be at the club next season, with his contract close to expiring.

Dybala is yet to sign a new deal, and is edging ever closer to becoming a free agent this summer, with some recent transfer rumours linking him with a possible move to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old is said to be a target for the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United by 90min, and these clubs will surely be on alert as it seems Allegri is unsure over the player’s future.

When asked about Dybala by DAZN, as quoted by Football Italia, Allegri said: “The rapport with Paulo and all the players is good. There are some exchanges of opinion, I am always rather direct, but I am like this for the good of the players, who know they have my faith and admiration.

“Paulo arrived as a kid from Palermo, he has become a great player. There’s no problem.

“I don’t know if he will be a Juventus player or not, that is a matter for the club. We often talk with the club, it’s not just Paulo whose contract is running down, but also Bernardeschi, De Sciglio, Perin and Cuadrado.

“My job is to do well in these final weeks of the season. I can evaluate players, but when it comes to contracts, what the players want, these are other elements.”

Dybala a tempting transfer option for Arsenal & Man Utd?

There’s surely room for a player like Dybala at both Arsenal and United next season.

Both clubs have issues in attack, with the Gunners losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while Nicolas Pepe has been a big disappointment and has fallen out of favour.

Dybala can operate up front or out wide, so could be perfect to improve AFC in that department next season, when they could also be without Alexandre Lacazette – another player who will be out of contract in the summer.

United, meanwhile, would surely do well to sign Dybala as a replacement for veteran front-men Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, while he could also come in for Anthony Martial, whose future is in doubt after going on loan to Sevilla.