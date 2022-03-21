Man Utd & Arsenal target Paulo Dybala to “open talks” over transfer after deciding to leave Juventus

Manchester United and Arsenal are likely to be among the top clubs on alert as Paulo Dybala is reportedly ready to leave Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

The Argentina international has decided not to sign a new deal with Juve, meaning he’ll be a free agent in a few months’ time, and he’s now preparing to open talks with other clubs over a move for next season, according to Fabrizio Romano…

Dybala is a top talent, and has recently been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United by 90min.

It will be interesting to see where the 28-year-old ends up next, but it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League for the next few years of what should still be a period in which he’s at the peak of his powers.

Arsenal have recently lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, so could do with adding the quality and goal threat of Dybala to their attack, while Man Utd need to think about replacing ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, while upgrades could be needed on struggling duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

