Liverpool given hope of audacious transfer due to issue between Raiola and Guardiola

Liverpool have reportedly been given some hope of sealing the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is one of the most exciting young Talents in world football at the moment, and is also being tracked by Manchester City and Barcelona, according to El Nacional.

The Reds could do well to pounce, however, on the apparent uncertainty around Haaland possibly moving to Man City, with Mino Raiola and Pep Guardiola having something of a strained relationship.

El Nacional claim this dates back to when another big-name Raiola client, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, played under Guardiola at Barcelona.

Ibrahimovic endured a difficult spell at Barca, and Raiola may fear that Haaland could end up having similar issues with the City manager.

Liverpool are also mentioned as admirers of Haaland, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a big fan of the prolific 21-year-old.

Haaland has a superb record of 80 goals in 82 games since joining Dortmund, including 23 in 23 matches so far this season, and one imagines he could score even more in a Liverpool shirt.

With the Merseyside giants facing some uncertainty over Mohamed Salah’s future as he approaches the final year of his contract, it would be quite something if they could replace the Egyptian with an elite talent like Haaland.