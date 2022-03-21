Video: Bizarre scenes as fire breaks out during Ajax vs Feyenoord game

There were truly bizarre scenes during yesterday’s game between Ajax and Feyenoord as a fire broke out in the stands, temporarily pausing the match.

It seems likely the fire was started due to flares carried by some fans, which all went a bit out of control as huge smoke filled the stadium…

There were worrying scenes in the Johan Cruyff Arena during Ajax and Feyenoord's match after a fire broke out in a section of the stand behind one of the goals. pic.twitter.com/HwnyM8NQQ0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 21, 2022

It doesn’t seem to have done a huge amount of damage or harm, thankfully, and the game was able to finish, with Ajax winning 3-2.

Still, it’s pretty worrying to think that the behaviour of a few silly fans could start something potentially so dangerous.