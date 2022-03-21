Video: Bizarre scenes as fire breaks out during Ajax vs Feyenoord game

Ajax
Posted by

There were truly bizarre scenes during yesterday’s game between Ajax and Feyenoord as a fire broke out in the stands, temporarily pausing the match.

It seems likely the fire was started due to flares carried by some fans, which all went a bit out of control as huge smoke filled the stadium…

It doesn’t seem to have done a huge amount of damage or harm, thankfully, and the game was able to finish, with Ajax winning 3-2.

Still, it’s pretty worrying to think that the behaviour of a few silly fans could start something potentially so dangerous.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.